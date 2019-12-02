Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday.
The shooting reportedly was near Oasis Drive in Concord.
Police say they will release more information in a press release around 5 p.m.
No further details are available at this time, check back for updates.
