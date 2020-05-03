Live Now
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting involving an officer Sunday morning, according to the police department.

The shooting happened around 8:18 a.m. near N. Autumn Street and W. Julian Street.

No other details have been released at this time.

