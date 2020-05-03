SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting involving an officer Sunday morning, according to the police department.
The shooting happened around 8:18 a.m. near N. Autumn Street and W. Julian Street.
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.
Latest Stories:
- Former President George W. Bush shares inspirational video to Americans on Twitter
- Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose
- Executive to pay $1.8M to settle California harassment suit
- Grandfather recovers from COVID-19, turned 82 on ventilator
- California lawmakers set to return as coronavirus lingers