Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Santa Rosa, suspect in custody

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. police received multiple calls regarding a suspicious person who reportedly had a firearm.

Callers told authorities that the suspect was pointing the firearm at people and cars in the area of Guerneville and Fulton Roads.

When police arrived, they located the suspect who they say was non-compliant.

The suspect brandished what police thought was a rifle leading a responding officer to fire three rounds at the suspect.

The suspect, who was not hit by bullets, took off on foot.

Officers were able to tackle the suspect after a short chase and take him into custody.

Authorities later learned that the item that officers believed was a firearm was a black umbrella.

The suspect is in custody at the police department.

There were no serious injuries reported.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to contact them at (707) 543-3590 if you have any information.