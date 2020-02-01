Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Union City

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont patrol officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Union City, according to authorities.

Fremont police say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Balmoral Street.

The incident began with a pursuit that ended with shots being fired, officials say.

Viewer video released to KRON4 shows the scene of shooting. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired.

Fremont Patrol Officers were involved in an officer involved shooting in Union City around 7:00 pm this evening on Balmoral Street following a pursuit. This will be investigated by @UnionCityPD_CA. pic.twitter.com/MLMhjULUmF — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 1, 2020

Union City police are investigating. No additional information has been made available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.