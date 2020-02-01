FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont patrol officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Union City, according to authorities.
Fremont police say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Balmoral Street.
The incident began with a pursuit that ended with shots being fired, officials say.
Viewer video released to KRON4 shows the scene of shooting. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired.
Union City police are investigating. No additional information has been made available at this time.
Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.
- Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Union City
- Charges cleared against officer who shot, killed unarmed black man in Vallejo
- Butte County District Attorney still considering charges against PG&E for Camp Fire
- Father of 2-year-old accidentally shot ‘at a loss for words’ over his son’s death
- Police: Teacher at San Jose Christian school arrested for molesting 2 children, possession of porn