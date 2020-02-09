Police investigate officer-involved shooting that injured man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured a man in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District late Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 11:34 p.m. police arrived in the 500 block of Ashbury Street following reports of a shooting.

Officers learned that an off-duty federal agent was involved in the shooting.

It is unknown at this time what agency the officer works for.

Authorities say an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

“Because of the involvement of the off-duty federal agent, this is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting and the protocol is our homicide detail conducts that investigation, along with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office IIB, which is their Independent Investigations Bureau,” Sergeant Micheal Andraychak said.

The man is currently in non-life threatening condition.

Police say the agent was not injured.

As police continue to investigate the incident, they ask you to contact them at 1 (415) 575-4444 if you have any information.

You may remain anonymous.