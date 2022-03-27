SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after two shootings that happened early Sunday morning, just a block away from San Jose State University.

The shootings happened within a block of each other near East San Carlos Street and South Fourth Street.

When San Jose police responded, an officer also shot at a suspect who they say was pointing a handgun at someone inside La Victoria restaurant.

Police have shut down East San Carlos street as they continue to investigate both shootings.

They haven’t confirmed whether or not the shootings were related but say one person is dead.

San Jose police are investigating a death following two separate shootings — one block a part.

One scene unfolded near East San Carlos and South 4th Streets.

Police say they responded just before 3 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

They say the victim died on scene, and the unidentified suspect got away.

Meanwhile, a second shooting took place just feet away at the La Victoria Taqueria.

“We see a cop wielding a gun at the steps of La Vic’s, aiming at the suspect probably just a step or two inside the door and then all you hear is three shots and everyone just scatters,” said Jiday Dike who lives nearby the scene of the shooting.

Jiday Dike and his friend Nate Nunez live across the street at the Grad Apartments and were on their way home when they witnessed the officer involved shooting.

“I’m going to be rethinking every time I go to La Vic’s or even just grabbing some food right across the street from where we stay,” Nunez said.

Police say the suspect was pointing a handgun at someone else when an officer shot at the suspect. They say the suspect is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

”Right when he shot him, the people inside everyone screamed and jumped back. They didn’t think the cop was going to shoot’,” Dike said.

Police are still investigating both cases and looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger in the shooting near East San Carlos and South 4th Street.

KRON4 is still waiting on more information about that victim and how this all unfolded.