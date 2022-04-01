MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a possible fentanyl poisoning of a Los Altos High School student, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

A letter was sent out to parents, students and community members alerting them of a “dangerous situation involving the possibility of deadly narcotics being provided to students.”

On Friday morning, police were made aware of the possible poisoning — At this time, authorities do not know if the narcotics have been provided to other students or how the student who died got them.

The death is being investigated to see if it is related to fentanyl poisoning, police say.

“We know that a family is grieving, that a school community is grieving, and that we have pulled in every available resource to try and bring justice to the student and their family,” police wrote.

The student’s identity has not been released.

The Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District provided the following statement to parents:

Dear MVLA Community, With profound sadness, we share the unexpected loss of a member of our Los Altos High School student body. We know that any loss, particularly that of a young person, is tragic. Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends, and school community. The Mountain View Police Department has shared information on this incident here. The incident is being investigated as a possible fentanyl poisoning. Given the sensitivity of the investigation, the student’s name is not being released at this time while police work to identify how or where the narcotics were obtained. Mountain View Police are providing this information to share the dangers of fentanyl and raise awareness of the risk that currently exists within our community. An unexpected loss can generate a range of emotions. To support our students and staff during this difficult time, we will offer grief support services next week, and for as long as needed. If you or your child need support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your student’s counselor or administrator for assistance. Additional resources that may help can be found at kara-grief.org and ALCOVE.org. Alcove support services are available this Saturday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Please know students are encouraged to reach out at any time to a teacher, counselor, or other trusted adult on campus to talk – we are here to support you as you process this information. Sincerely, MVLA Administration

Parents are asked to talk to their children about the dangers and severe consequences of using illicit drugs.

No other details have been released as the investigation is in the early stages.

If you have any information in regards to this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. David Fisher at David.fisher@mountainview.gov.