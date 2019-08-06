‘Suspicious device’ reported on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a report of a suspicious device in San Francisco Tuesday morning.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the report came in around 8:21 a.m. of a suspicious device on the sidewalk near 20th Street and Illinois.

There is no pedestrian or vehicular traffic going through the area as the investigation continues.

A shelter-in-place is in effect for those in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

