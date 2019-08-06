‘Suspicious device’ reported on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a report of a suspicious device in San Francisco Tuesday morning.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, the report came in around 8:21 a.m. of a suspicious device on the sidewalk near 20th Street and Illinois.
There is no pedestrian or vehicular traffic going through the area as the investigation continues.
A shelter-in-place is in effect for those in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest News Headlines:
- Report: Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals
- FBI reviewing Ohio shooter’s interest in violent ideology
- Warriors Klay Thompson is hopeful to be in playoff contention come next season
- Oakland Zoo says goodbye to ‘Leonard’ the lion, euthanized at 19
- Tenn. lawmaker Lamar Alexander pushes to simplify FAFSA