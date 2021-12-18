Police investigate robbery at Macy’s in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a report of a group of 6-8 men who entered the Macy’s at Oakridge Mall in San Jose and attempted a theft Saturday evening, authorities said in an email.

The suspects physically assaulted a Macy’s female employee who suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The group of men ran away before officers could arrive at the store to detain them.

Police did not say whether or not merchandise was stolen.

A boy and a woman were detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the robbery suspects.

A viewer sent in a video of police making those arrests.

There is no known relation between the detainees and the group of suspects, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.