Police investigate robbery at Macy’s in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a report of a group of 6-8 men who entered the Macy’s at Oakridge Mall in San Jose and attempted a theft Saturday evening, authorities said in an email.

The suspects physically assaulted a Macy’s female employee who suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The group of men ran away before officers could arrive at the store to detain them.

Police did not say whether or not merchandise was stolen.

A boy and a woman were detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the robbery suspects.

A viewer sent in a video of police making those arrests.

There is no known relation between the detainees and the group of suspects, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am