Police investigate series of home burglaries in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police on the Peninsula are investigating a series of brazen home burglaries.

Two men are wanted for breaking into homes while people were sleeping inside and then stole a car.

Surveillance pictures show the men prowling around a Palo Alto neighborhood early Monday morning.

Investigators say these overnight crimes are extremely rare and unusual in Palo Alto because these burglaries typically happen during the day.

Police recovered the stolen car but are still looking for the suspects.

An early morning crime spree is putting residents of Palo Alto’s Adobe Meadows neighborhood on high alert.

Two men captured on home security cameras are wanted for breaking into homes and stealing expensive bicycles, a purse, and an Audi SUV.

“Kind of frightening, especially in the middle of the night when we all thought we were safe,” a resident said.

Police say the men targeted houses on Gailen Avenue, Corina Way and Nathan Way around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

During one break in, the men snuck in through an unlocked window and stole a purse off of a kitchen table while the couple was sleeping.

Later that morning a neighbor reported their SUV had been stolen from Corina Way. Police say it was found abandoned just a few blocks away.

One of the surveillance pictures shows one of the suspects with a tattoo or a mark on their neck. Police are hoping it will help identify him.

All of these crimes happened while the neighborhood was sound asleep.

Police say one of the men tried using the credit cards that were stolen from the purse at a convenience store in San Jose later that morning.

Detectives are looking into those transactions.

Meanwhile, they’re asking people to take steps to protect their homes and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

