Police investigate series of suspicious fires in East Bay

RICHMOND (KRON) – Police in two East Bay cities are investigating a series of suspicious fires that injured a woman.

Several fires were reported on Tuesday in Richmond.

All of those fires were in public areas and most were confined to shrubs and garbage cans.

Then on Wednesday, four more fires were reported in El Cerrito.

In one of those fires, a car was burned while a woman was sleeping inside.

She suffered severe burns but is expected to recover.

