Police investigate shooting at hotel near SFO, 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night at the Grand Hyatt at SFO, according to officials.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel tells KRON4 that around 8 p.m. a call came in following a possible failed carjacking in front of the hotel.

A woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no other details have been released as an investigation is underway.

The shooting has not impacted operations at SFO.

  Photo Credit: Taylor Brooks
Check back for updates as this is developing.

