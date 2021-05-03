Police investigate shooting at hotel near SFO, 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night at the Grand Hyatt at SFO, according to officials.
SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel tells KRON4 that around 8 p.m. a call came in following a possible failed carjacking in front of the hotel.
A woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no other details have been released as an investigation is underway.
The shooting has not impacted operations at SFO.
Check back for updates as this is developing.