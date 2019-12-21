Police investigate shooting death of man in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) – Police are investigating the death of a man found with gunshot wounds in Milpitas late Friday night.

Around 11:56 p.m. police responded to the 100-block of Almaden Avenue following reports of a shooting at a home.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders performed life-saving efforts and transported him to the hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Police are working with the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office to investigate the man’s death.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any other information, you are asked to contact police at (408) 586-2400.