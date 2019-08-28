Police investigate shooting in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday near Stevenson Boulevard and Farwell Drive.
A witness called 911 after hearing gunshots and someone in a dark-colored sedan waving a gun out the window at people in another car.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
