Investigation underway after man shot in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting in Palo Alto.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of San Antonio Road near W. Middlefield Road, according to police.

Police said the shooting victim is a man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

As of 6:30 a.m. eastbound San Antonio Road between Leghorn Street and East Charleston Road remains closed as the investigation continues.

At this time no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

