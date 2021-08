SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the scene of a shooting reported near the 1000 block of Sundown Ln. in San Jose.

There is one male victim that was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

2/ The victim was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. Updates as they become available. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 30, 2021

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.