ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in Antioch, officials say.

The shooting occurred following a basketball game at Deer Valley High School in Antioch around 8:22 p.m.

Police say one person was shot and transported to a local hospital and is currently in serious condition.

Police are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No information on suspects or arrests are available at this time.

