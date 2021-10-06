Police investigate shooting near high school in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting near an Oakland high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near McClymond’s High School just before 11:45 a.m.

Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Oakland Police Department is now investigating the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

