Police investigate shooting near high school in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting near an Oakland high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The shooting occurred near McClymond’s High School just before 11:45 a.m.
Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Oakland Police Department is now investigating the shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.