SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting near the city’s Park Merced neighborhood, according to a tweet.

According to Raj Vaswani, the commander of the department’s investigations bureau, the shooting happened overnight Friday on the 1000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard and 19th Avenue.

The suspect knew the victim, Vaswani stated, and “this is possibly a personal dispute.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444.