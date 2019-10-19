Police investigate shooting near Santa Rosa bike path

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa are searching for the suspect who shot at a group of men following an argument on Friday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the area of De Turk Avenue and Newhall Bike Path.

The suspect ran toward Aston Avenue when officers arrived.

Police say as he ran, the suspect waved his gun at a resident and was making threats.

Officials learned an argument between the suspect and a group of men on the bike path led to the suspect firing four to five gunshots.

Authorities say all who were involved fled the area.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was hit by the gunshots.

A house on Aston Avenue was hit but those inside were uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 30 wearing all black.

Police ask you to contact the department at (707) 528-5222 if you have any information.