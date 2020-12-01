Police investigate shooting that killed Bay Area rapper

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – A popular local rapper is being remembered as police in the East Bay continue to investigate his death.

26-year-old Mark Antonio Alexander, also known as Lil Yase, died this weekend after a shooting in Dublin.

Police are right now seeking information about the killing.

Police tell KRON4 they’re still trying to piece together why the San Francisco native was in Dublin to begin with. This is an all hands on deck investigation for detectives.

Meanwhile, Alexander’s label, which he co-founded, says he was a rockstar taken far too soon.

The career of a budding Bay Area rapper tragically cut short. He was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

“This is really rare for Dublin to have a homicide. Really, it’s really rare to have any violent crime in Dublin at all,” Captain Nate Schmidt said.

Dublin police services say Alexander was hit multiple times by gunfire near the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station.

Alexander later died from his injuries at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Investigators say it’s still unclear what lead up to the shooting.

“We don’t have a suspect, we don’t have a motive, we really have more questions than we have answers,” Schmidt said.

The San Francisco native was regarded as a rising star in the local rap game.

His songs racking up millions of views on his official Lil Yase YouTube channel include references to money and life in the streets.

Friends remember him as being smart and focused.

A statement to KRON4 News from his best friend and business partner reads in part:

“He was a rockstar and lived like one. He had a permanent smile on his face and would give the shirt off of his back. Everyone felt his presence because he was a genuine guy.”

Police believe Alexander’s death was targeted and they need help solving his killing.

“We want to do this for the victim, for the victim’s family, for the victim’s friends and really to make sure that the person responsible it held accountable,” Schmidt said.

Dublin police say they are in the process of reviewing security video from the area where Alexander was shot. Anyone with any information is encouraged to give them a call.