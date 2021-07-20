Police investigate shooting that killed man in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Morgan Hill are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Monday night.

Around 9:03 p.m., officials responded to the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue after receiving reports of a person down in the road.

Police found a 33-year-old man who had died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the victim was walking on Monterey Road when a suspect or suspects came up to him.

Following an interaction between them, the victim was shot. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The suspect(s) fled the scene.

Police believe that this was an isolated incident.

This marks the city’s second homicide of the year.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police at (669) 253-4995.