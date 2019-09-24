Police investigate shooting that killed man in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that killed a man late Monday night.

Around 9:25 p.m., police received a report of a shooting that happened in a 7-11 store parking lot at 1095 Magazine Street.

Authorities arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated but was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate but no other details have been released at this time.

In 2019, this is the eighth murder in Vallejo.