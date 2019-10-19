Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead at party near San Jose State

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police officers responded to reports of shots fired at a party near San Jose State University early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Officers arrived to the area of 10th Street and William Street around 2:05 a.m., where they were notified that someone had been shot at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex where some SJSU students live.

About six students were standing nearby, unable to go home while police investigated the crime scene.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the identity and notify family members.

The scene was reportedly active around 4:30 a.m.

The incident marks San Jose’s 30th homicide of 2019.

Check back for updates as this investigation is ongoing.