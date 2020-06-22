Police investigate shooting with several victims in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Tenderloin District.
The San Francisco Police Department says several victims were involved.
Officials say the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Leavenworth Street.
The police department is on the scene and ask residents to avoid the area at this time.
All traffic is being redirected.
Check back for updates as this is developing.
