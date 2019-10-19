Police investigate strong arm robbery near SFSU

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong arm robbery reportedly occurred Friday evening near San Francisco State University’s campus, according to officials.

The incident took place at the intersection of Font Boulevard and Juan Bautista Circle, located in the Parkmerced residential area.

Around 5:10 p.m., two men reportedly stole the victim’s laptop by force and ran towards Diaz Drive.

One suspect was desrcibred as 5-foot-6, normal build, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie.

No weapons were seen.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the San Francisco State University Police Department at (415) 338-2222.