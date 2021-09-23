Police investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ after large amount of blood found in Pacifica

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pacifica received a report of a ‘suspicious circumstance’ on Thursday morning.

Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to the area of Grace McCarthy Vista Point located at 400 Sharp Park Road.

The caller reported a large amount of blood in that area.

When authorities arrived, no subjects were located. Police say the amount of blood is ‘consistent with a significant injury.’

As an investigation continues, police ask you to call them at (650) 738-7314 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News