Police investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ after large amount of blood found in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pacifica received a report of a ‘suspicious circumstance’ on Thursday morning.

Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to the area of Grace McCarthy Vista Point located at 400 Sharp Park Road.

The caller reported a large amount of blood in that area.

When authorities arrived, no subjects were located. Police say the amount of blood is ‘consistent with a significant injury.’

As an investigation continues, police ask you to call them at (650) 738-7314 if you have any information.