SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Developing news in the South Bay, police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ of a woman in San Jose. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s family.

San Jose police blocked off part of Vera Lane on Sunday. Police say the death of the woman is suspicious.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name, but family told KRON4 she is Iesha Rice who is 30 years old.

“This was a senseless act of violence that no one deserves,” said Rice’s cousin.

The cousin did not want to show her face on camera but says the family did a wellness check on Rice after they did not hear from her for days.

She was found dead inside her home Sunday morning.

Family members who stayed at the scene since the morning says Rice loved shopping, perfume, and spending time with her family.

“She was young, she was Black, she was a mother, she was a sister, she was a granddaughter, and she was loved,” Rice’s cousin said.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police.