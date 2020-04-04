Police investigate Vallejo shooting that injured man, 4-year-old child

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left a man and 4-year-old injured on Friday evening.

Around 6:32 p.m. officers responded to the Springstowne Shopping Center parking lot following reports of a shooting.

Authorities arrived to find an adult man and a 4-year-old child suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victims received medical attention and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man was in a car with his wife and three children when the suspect or suspects fired shots into the car.

No information on the suspects were released.

Authorities continue to investigate and ask you to contact detectives at (707) 648-4278 or (707) 651-7146 if you have any information.

