OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday.

A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880.

Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital for medical treatment.

Officers got in touch with the victim, whose condition is stable.