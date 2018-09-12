Bay Area

Man attempts to lure 12-year-old girl from El Sobrante bus stop

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 04:36 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 05:11 AM PDT

Man attempts to lure 12-year-old girl from El Sobrante bus stop

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) - Police are investigating an attempted abduction. 

It happened Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the area of San Pablo Dam Road and El Portal Drive in El Sobrante. 

Police received a call about a man trying to offer a 12-year-old girl money to leave with him. 

She was waiting at the bus stop in front of Walgreens to go to school, sitting on the bench when the man sat next to her and started talking to her. 

That's when he offered her the money. 

The girl got scared and was able to walk away. 

A bystander who witnessed the encounter called police. 

The suspect is described to be an older African-American man, with a medium build and was wearing a gray hoodie with the "GAP" logo written across the front, with gray sweatpants. 

He was last seen driving a small white sedan. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

