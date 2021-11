SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are currently investigating an attempted theft at the women’s Macy’s at Valley Fair mall in San Jose.

According to police, two suspects took around $2,000 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the scene on foot.

Officers were able to capture the suspects as they were fleeing.

Both suspects will be booked for felony theft and burglary.

