OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, an officer told KRON4.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Officer Darryl Rodgers stated. Officers arrived at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds.

“Oakland Fire Department and ambulance staff arrived on scene to provide medical treatment to the victims,” Rodgers continued. “This is an active scene. We encourage all community members to avoid the area during the investigation.”