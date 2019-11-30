Fremont police looking for driver after woman, dog killed in hit-and-run crash

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a woman and her dog were hit by a car and killed while walking in a crosswalk in Fremont.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night in Fremont.

A witness told police the victim was crossing the intersection at Niles Boulevard and Linda Drive when a car driving northbound on Niles hit the woman and her dog.

Police say the driver got out of their car and walked over to the woman before driving away.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car.

The Fremont Police Department describe the driver as a white man.

He’s believed to be driving a light colored, 4-door sedan, according to police.

He was last seen driving northbound on Niles Boulevard toward Union City.

Police believe the victim is in her 50s.

She has not been identified.

This is developing, check back for updates