(KRON) — A person was shot and killed in Oakland Wednesday morning just after 6:30 a.m., according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 9900 block of International Boulevard.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and located a victim with a gunshot wound or wounds, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPD said the investigation remains ongoing, and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD’s Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821 or the tip line at (510)-238-7950.