Police investigating home invasion, officer involved shooting in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — “Right here. Right here and, I’d say that’s about 38 to 40 caliber.”

Harold Solina is showing KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun three bullet holes in his fence.

He says it happened Monday around 3 p.m. when police responded to an armed home invasion call on Capitola Street in Hayward.

He says he was coming out of his home when he heard gunshots.

“I heard close proximity, pop pop, pop, pop, pop pop. That many shots and they were like right here,” he said.

Hayward police released home surveillance images of two armed suspects. investigators say officers spotted the two suspects leaving the property.

“The police arrived as both suspects were exiting the home and they got into a vehicle. Once they got in the vehicle they pointed their firearms at the officers,” said Hayward Police Detective Claudia Mau.

That is when the officer involved shooting occurred.

Three officers opened fire as the suspects drove away.

“Car is described as a two-door Honda Accord,” she said. When the two gunmen entered the home they found a father inside with his 19-year-old son, who managed to call 9-1-1 as the home invasion was taking place.

“The victims, they were terrified,” the detective said. “It is something very heroic that the 19-year-old did. He possibly saved lived by calling the police department.”

The incident has rattled the nerves of some neighbors.

“Yeah it was pretty scary. We hid in the closet, me and my little ones,” one neighbor said.

Police have limited descriptions of the suspects, but anyone with information is asked to contact Hayward Police.

