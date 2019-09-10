Student injured in lab explosion at UC Berkeley

A young male student walks past Sather Tower (aka the Campanile) and other campus buildings on a sunny day on the main campus of UC Berkeley in downtown Berkeley, California, May 21, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

BERKELEY (KRON) — A student was injured at UC Berkeley Tuesday afternoon after an explosion inside a lab on the campus.

Police and health officials asked students and staff to avoid the area as crews were on scene to investigate.

The explosion occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Hildebrand Hall.

Police said the student was working with nitrogen when the explosion occurred.

Over-pressurization of the nitrogen caused a glass chamber to shatter and hit the student in the face.

She suffered cuts to the forehead in the explosion.

Police first notified the public of the explosion via Nixle around 4:40 p.m.

