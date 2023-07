(KRON) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night, east of Oakland International Airport, according to police.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Edes Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. They located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

OPD’s Homicide Section is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 510-238-3821.