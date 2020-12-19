Police investigating morning homicide in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) – Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday morning at a bank in San Mateo, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, 81 W. Hillsdale Blvd., according to a release from police.

Detectives said the shooting was targeted, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted here or by calling (650) 522-7676.

