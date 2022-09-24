OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park is located on Brann Street between 63rd and 64th avenues. This is the city’s 94th homicide of 2022.