OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It was reported in the 800 block of 35th Street, near the MacArthur BART station, OPD Public Information Officer Candace Keas told KRON4. The public is being advised to avoid the area.

Keas told KRON4 no further information will be released because this is an active investigation. Nonetheless, anyone who has information is asked to call OPD’s criminal investigations number at 510-238-3821.