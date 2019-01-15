Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) -- Police in San Rafael are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred early Tuesday morning near the Marin County Civic Center.

A woman told police she was walking to her place of employment on the west side of Civic Center Drive just before 1 a.m. this morning, when a van with tinted windows pulled up behind her.

The woman told police a man got out of the van and pulled her from behind toward the van's sliding door.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect by hitting him with her umbrella.

The suspect then let go of the woman and fled the area in the van.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark colored minivan. The van was last seen driving south on Civic Center Drive in San Rafael.

After fending off the suspect, the victim contacted police. Officers from both the San Rafael Police Department and Marin County Sheriff's Office searched the area where the victim said the attempted kidnapping occurred, but did not find the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between 20-30-years-old.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact the San Rafael Police Department.

