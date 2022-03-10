SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating their 18th and 19th homicides of the year.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of International Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, according to Candace Keas, the public information officer for the department.

When they arrived, officers found two adult males suffering gunshot wounds. One hailed from Richmond, and the other from Oakland. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital, where he too died.

Police did not mention any arrests, or the names or ages of the victims.

Homicide investigators responded to take over the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.