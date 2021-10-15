Police investigating Pleasant Hill stabbing

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Pleasant Hill police are looking for multiple suspects after police say one of them stabbed a skateboarder.

The 23-year-old victim was skateboarding with two friends around the 3000 block of Putnam Boulevard on October 13, when a car drove by twice and threw eggs at the skaters.

The victim threw an item at the suspect’s car, which is descried as a 4-door white sedan, possible a Toyota Corolla with a sunroof, and did damage to the right front passenger window or the right front windshield.

Three suspects then exited the car and chased the victim. Once the suspects caught up to the them, the driver stabbed the victim multiple times and they all fled the scene. The suspects were last seen driving southbound on Putnam Boulevard into Walnut Creek.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 925-288-4636.