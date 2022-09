SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating a double shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of San Jose, near downtown, according to a tweet.

The shooting was called in at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, the tweet states, and was in the 1100 block of East William Street.

There were two adult victims and both have at least one gunshot wound, the tweet continued. There are no suspects or motives at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.