Police investigating San Jose freeway shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday.

According to CHP, it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Tasman Drive southbound on-ramp on I-880.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the same car was not injured, according to police.

Authorities say the victim was driving a maroon Mazda and the suspect was in a black Sedan.

No other details were immediately available as an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.