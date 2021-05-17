Police investigating San Jose freeway shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday.
According to CHP, it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Tasman Drive southbound on-ramp on I-880.
The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A passenger in the same car was not injured, according to police.
Authorities say the victim was driving a maroon Mazda and the suspect was in a black Sedan.
No other details were immediately available as an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.