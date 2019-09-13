Police investigating second report of rape at Sonoma State University in less than a month

RONHERT PARK (KRON) — Sonoma State University Police are investigating the report of an on-campus sexual assault.

Sonoma State’s Police Department said the reported rape happened last week near tranquil lakes at the northern part of the school.

It’s the second reported rape at the Rohnert Park campus in less than a month.

“It’s very shocking,” Senior Katie Alden said. “I’ve had notices on my phone in the last month and just shocked that that’s going on.”

Alden was kicking back in a hammock when she learned the sexual assault happened not far from this quiet spot.

Alden said the school’s email alert of another rape investigation on campus was unsettling.

“Upsetting and disappointed,” she said.

Meanwhile, university police have been investigating another sexual assault that happened on Aug. 16.

Police said the female survivor was raped in a residence on campus.

To comply with Jeanne Cleary Act, Sonoma State releases timely warning crime bulletins to students and staff.

The act is designed to help alert the university community about crimes and how to prevent becoming a victim.

But for psychology major Victoria Torres — that’s not enough.

“I think they should bring more awareness to it and talk about it more,” Torres said. “And when it does happen, we should talk about it within our classmates and everything.

As a way to raise awareness, students took it upon themselves to organize a march for consent on Sept. 7.

It’s focus was to educate the Sonoma State community about sexual assault.

Torres said it’s a conversation that should continue.

She’s even being more cognizant on campus — especially at night.

“I feel like since a lot of it has been happening lately, I’ve always had that kind of ‘oh I should get a taser or something’ cause you never know and it could be helpful,” Torres said.