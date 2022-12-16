SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a series of car burglaries that happened this week, the Los Altos Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The burglaries happened on Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the 7 p.m. hour — at least seven vehicles were burglarized.

On Tuesday around 7:28 p.m., officers found five cars with windows smashed and multiple electronic devices taken, according to police. The cars were in the parking lot of a restaurant on the 4000 block of El Camino Real.

A day later, Los Altos police were dispatched to several business districts where “multiple” vehicles were burglarized between 7 and 8 p.m. Police did not say where these burglaries specifically happened but said electronic devices and other valuables were taken.

Photos by police (below) show burglars smashed the rear seat windows of the victims’ cars. Police encourage community members to keep valuables out of sight in their cars.

Police did not say whether or not arrests have been made in connection to these burglaries. Los Altos police said if you see any suspicious activity to contact the non-emergency number at 650-947-2770.