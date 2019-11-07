Police investigating series of suspicious fires at Concord park

CONCORD (KRON) — Since September, a series of fires broke out in and around Newhall Park in Concord.

The latest early Tuesday morning.

The pattern here — Concord Police say the fires have been set different times of the day, mostly late at night and early morning.

“There was one I know late at night, the firefighters came down the street and were up the ramp over here to go put it out,” said resident Steve Siegmann.

The concern, the fires are happening in the park full of trees and dry brush directly adjacent to residential neighborhoods.

“We walk the trail down the park quite a bit. I’ve seen where it was burnt and it’s within probably 50 yard of the closest house down there,” Siegmann said.

The affected areas are the grassy fields south of Bel Air Drive and Melody Drive.

Firefighters say the fires were not big but the number of them is significant.

“And the fact that there’s been 12 of them in a short period of time makes it awfully suspicious,” Seigmann said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District now joined by Concord police in this investigation of possible serial arson in this concord neighborhood.

