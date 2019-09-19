Police investigating sexual assault at Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A woman was sexually assaulted Sunday night at Howarth Park in Santa Rosa.

The attack happened around 6:40 p.m.

The sun was still up when the attack occurred.

Officers will only say that the woman was sexually assaulted and after the attack, she ran off the trail and found others who helped her call 911.

She was then taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, some in the park were unaware the attack took place.

There was an alleged rape at the park last month , but the suspected perpetrator in that case is now behind bars.

Police are searching for the suspect in this past weekend’s attack.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 30s, 5-foot-9-inches tall, with a thin build and missing his front teeth.